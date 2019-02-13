Apple, Walmart, IBM chief executives join White House advisory panel

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Apple Inc , Walmart Inc, IBM Corp and other major companies are joining a Trump administration advisory board on workforce policy, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in July creating the board, co-chaired by adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to address workforce issues including “automation, and artificial intelligence that is shaping many industries.” Other chief executives joining the board are those of Lockheed Martin Corp, Siemens USA , Home Depot Inc and Visa Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)