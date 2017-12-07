FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it believes Saudi Arabia to allow a Yemeni port to open
December 7, 2017 / 7:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House says it believes Saudi Arabia to allow a Yemeni port to open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it had reason to believe that Saudi Arabia would allow a blocked port in Yemen to open.

“I believe there are actions that are taking place for a port to open and we’ll keep you posted as those details become more available,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday had called for Saudi Arabia, which began blockading Yemeni ports a month ago, to immediately allow humanitarian aid to reach the Yemen people. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

