First Amendment group files new suit against Trump over blocked Twitter users

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - A group on Friday filed a new suit against U.S. President Donald Trump demanding he unblock additional Twitter users from viewing his account.

Trump lost a prior lawsuit in May 2018 on behalf of other Twitter users and agreed to unblock those accounts. The new suit filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in U.S. District Court in Manhattan is on behalf of five additional individuals who remain blocked.

The White House did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)