November 3, 2017 / 12:23 AM / in an hour

Twitter says Trump's account 'inadvertently deactivated' by Twitter employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was “inadvertently deactivated” due to human error by a Twitter Inc employee on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the company said in a tweet.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” it added. (Reporting by David Ingram; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

