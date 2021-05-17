U.S. will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid- Tunisian minister

Tunisia's Finance Minister Ali Kooli attends an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tarek Amara

TUNIS (Reuters) - The United States will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid to finance infrastructure and other projects and talks are also advanced on a loan guarantee, Tunisian finance minister Ali Kooli said on Monday.

Kooli said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government foreign assistance agency, will finance projects in the transport and water sector and to support rural women.