U.S. will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid- Tunisian minister

TUNIS (Reuters) - The United States will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid to finance infrastructure and other projects and talks are also advanced on a loan guarantee, Tunisian finance minister Ali Kooli said on Monday.
Kooli said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government foreign assistance agency, will finance projects in the transport and water sector and to support rural women.
Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.