Turkey bank regulator dismisses "rumours" after Iran sanctions report
October 21, 2017 / 4:07 PM / in 17 hours

Turkey bank regulator dismisses "rumours" after Iran sanctions report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking regulator urged the public on Saturday to ignore rumours about financial institutions, saying Turkey’s banks were functioning well.

The BDDK’s statement appeared to be a response to a report by the Haberturk newspaper saying that six Turkish banks could face large fines from U.S. regulators over alleged violation of sanctions with Iran.

“It has been brought to the public’s attention that stories, that are rumours in nature, about our banks are not based on documents or facts, and should not heeded,” it said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

