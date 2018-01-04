Turkey says U.S. conviction of Turkish banker "scandalous"

ANKARA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury’s decision to convict a Turkish banker for helping Iran evade sanctions is “a scandalous decision of a scandalous case”, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin made the comment during a news conference in Ankara a day after Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions law, in a Manhattan federal court. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)