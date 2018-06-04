Turkey, U.S. discussed Syria's Manbij, F-35s, steel tariffs - foreign minister

ANKARA, June 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, as well as determining a roadmap to secure Syria’s Manbij, Turkey’s foreign minister told a press conference in Washington on Monday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would not accept threats regarding its defence procurements, referring to its plan to buy S-400 defence systems from Russia. He added that there was no delay or cancellation in its purchase of F-35 jets from U.S. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)