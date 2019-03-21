Industrials
March 21, 2019 / 3:36 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Top U.S. general says S-400 dispute with Turkey "a tough issue"

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States’ top military officer said on Thursday he was hopeful that Washington would find a way to resolve a dispute with Turkey over its decision to acquire Russia’s S-400 air defense system but cautioned: “It is a tough issue.”

General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, was asked about a Reuters report here suggesting the Pentagon could soon pause preparations to deliver advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

He responded, “Both the executive branch of our government and legislative branch of our government are going to have a hard time reconciling the presence of the S-400 and the most advanced fighter aircraft that we have, the F-35.”

“We’re hopeful that we can find a way through this, but it is a tough issue,” the Marine general told a security forum in Washington. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below