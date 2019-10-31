Turkish wealth fund seeks EBRD's 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul- CNN Turk

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund (TVF) wants to buy the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) 10% stake in the Istanbul stock exchange, broadcaster CNN Turk on Thursday reported TVF general manager Zafer Sonmez as saying.

It was not clear where Sonmez was speaking. The EBRD is to sell its 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul after a former Halkbank executive who was jailed in the United States was named as the bourse’s CEO, two people familiar with the plans said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)