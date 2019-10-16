Turkey's Halkbank bonds bashed by U.S. charges

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by Turkey’s Halkbank fell on Wednesday, with the 2021 issue slumping 4.7 cents in the dollar, after U.S. prosecutors charged the state-owned lender with taking part in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The 2021 issue dropped to 89.8 cents in the dollar, while the 2020 issue lost 3.6 cents to 95.0 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Tuesday’s U.S. indictment alleged Turkey’s second-largest state bank conducted fraud, money laundering, and other sanctions offences. Halkbank had not yet commented on Wednesday.

Halkbank shares were also down just over 4% have dropped as much as 7% in opening moves in Istanbul.