March 31, 2020 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Halkbank pleads not guilty to U.S. criminal charges

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a federal court in Manhattan that it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, in a case that has strained relations between the United States and Turkey.

The plea - to charges including conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering - was entered by the bank’s U.S. lawyer at a hearing conducted by telephone conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

