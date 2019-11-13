Market News
November 13, 2019 / 7:59 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Trump expects to "work something out" with Erdogan, Senators on F-35s

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he and Turkish President Tayipp Erdogan were talking about the F-35 fighter jet program with Republican U.S. senators, after Washington removed Turkey from the program over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system.

During a White House meeting attended by Erdogan, five Republican Senators, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a reporter asked Trump about the F-35 program.

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re talking about with our great senators. There are a lot of alternatives. We’ll work something out. I project that we will work something out,” Trump said.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Franklin Paul

