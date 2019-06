MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to deliver its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey in July, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey’s S-400 deal with Moscow has angered the United States, which has threatened to remove Ankara from its F-35 fighter jet programme unless Turkey pulls out of the deal. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)