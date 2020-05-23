Trump and Erdogan discuss Libya, Syria in call -Ankara

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed to continue close military and political cooperation in a phone call in which Libya and Syria were discussed, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday.

The two agreed to continue pursuing stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, it added.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognised government which has made significant military gains in recent weeks in battles with the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar.