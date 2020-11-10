Turkey says it expects issues poisoning ties with U.S. to be addressed

FILLE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) address the media during a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin, Germany July 2, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects issues poisoning ties with the United States to be addressed, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding the search for solutions to conflicts in Syria and Libya were presenting new opportunities to improve ties.

Ankara has been at odds with its NATO ally Washington over issues including policy differences in Syria and its purchase of Russian missile defences. As a result, the United States removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet programme, saying the Russian systems put the jets in jeopardy.

Speaking to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Cavusoglu said the purchase of the Russian S-400 systems was “done”, adding that Turkey’s removal from the F-35 programme would negatively impact NATO’s defence strategy.