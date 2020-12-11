Erdogan says U.S. sanctions disrespect ally Turkey -Anadolu

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said that U.S. sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian defence systems was disrespectful to an important ally in NATO, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

After sources told Reuters that Washington was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey, Anadolu cited Erdogan as saying that Turkey will be patient and see what trend emerges after the new U.S. administration takes office next month.