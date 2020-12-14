Turkey's Erdogan says upset U.S. went ahead with sanctions process

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey expects its NATO ally the United States to support it and not sanction it over its purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, and added he was upset that Washington went ahead with the sanctions process.

Neither sanctions from the United States nor the European Union would deter Turkey from defending its rights, Erdogan added in an address after a cabinet meeting.

Reuters, citing sources, reported last week that the United States was poised to sanction Turkey over the S-400s. The U.S. Congress has also passed a defense spending bill including a provision for such sanctions.