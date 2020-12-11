Turkey's Erdogan says U.S., EU sanctions damage both sides

ANKARA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union would damage both sides and benefit nobody, and that ties between them should not be sacrificed as a result.

In a speech to his ruling AK Party officials, Erdogan called on U.S. and EU politicians to break from the influence of anti-Turkey lobbies, saying there were no problems that cannot be resolved with dialogue and cooperation.