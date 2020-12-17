Turkey says will not turn back on Russian S-400S purchase despite sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 8, 2020. Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not turn back on its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and will take reciprocal steps after evaluating the U.S. sanctions imposed because of the acquisition, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In an interview with broadcaster Kanal 24, Cavusoglu said the sanctions’ decision was wrong legally and politically and was an attack on Turkey’s sovereign rights, adding that the measures would have no impact on Ankara.