Turkish lira holds gains on hopes U.S. sanctions won't worsen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira held its gains on Tuesday after Washington imposed on Ankara light, targeted sanctions that analysts said could expand depending on how ties between the NATO allies evolve under a Joe Biden White House.

The threat of U.S. punishment over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences had weighed on the currency for months. But on Monday they were disclosed, and they target only Turkey’s top defence development body, not the broader economy.

The lira strengthened to 7.844 versus the dollar at 0820 GMT, retaining gains from a 1% rally late on Monday after the U.S. announcement that analysts said could have been worse.

Washington chose to avoid “a number of potentially much more impactful penalties, which remain in the American toolbox,” said Blaise Antin, head of emerging market sovereign research at TCW, in Los Angeles.

Reflecting relief across Turkish markets, shares of state-run Turkish lender Halkbank jumped 5%. In another sign of strained bilateral ties, U.S. prosecutors separately accuse the bank of helping Iran evade sanctions.

The so-called U.S. CAATSA sanctions - the first of its kind to target a NATO ally - apply to the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), its chairman and three other employees.

Meant to deter military deals with NATO foe Russia, they could block joint projects or technology transfers to companies linked to SSB, and restrict U.S. loans and credits.

The move is not merely symbolic and “will complicate Turkey’s defence procurements and SBS’s access to international finance,” said Galip Dalay, fellow at Robert Bosch Academy.

‘MEANS TO AN END’

Democratic President-elect Biden, who takes office next month, could seek to lift the restrictions if Turkey can allay concerns that the S-400s threaten NATO defences, including U.S.-made F-35 jets.

Ankara says there is no threat since the S-400s will stand alone, and on Monday condemned the sanctions as a “grave mistake”.

The sanctions are “a means to an end in which Turkey returns, discards, or halts its use of the S400s,” Antin said. “If it fully incorporates the Russian system into its defence architecture, markets will worry about further frictions with the U.S. and NATO and possibly tougher sanctions.”

Turkey’s economy has been depressed by the coronavirus pandemic, depleted FX reserves and double-digit inflation. An interest rate increase last month further restricted activity and cooled home sales for a third straight month.

The lira touched a record low of 8.58 against the dollar last month and is 24% weaker than at its close at the end of last year.