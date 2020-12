FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira extended losses against the dollar late on Thursday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

The lira weakened as far as 7.9290 against the U.S. currency and stood at 7.9175 at 1822 GMT, 1.25% weaker than Wednesday’s close.