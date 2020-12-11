Factbox-Range of possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey under CAATSA

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of S-400 missile defences from Russia, under U.S. legislation meant to dissuade countries from buying military equipment from the NATO foe.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past Russian S-400 missile air defence systems before the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, in the city of Volgograd, Russia February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Maleyeva/File Photo

The 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) requires the U.S. president to select at least five of 12 possible sanctions on countries in violation. The 12 options range from mild to harsh and can target people or entities:

1) Sanction U.S. Export-Import Bank credit or assistance;

2) Sanction U.S. exports of goods and services;

3) Sanction large loans from U.S. financial institutions;

4) Seek to block loans from international financial institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund;

5) Sanctions on financial institutions holding U.S. government funds or serving as U.S. primary dealer;

6) Sanction U.S. procurement of goods or services;

7) Sanction any foreign-exchange transactions under U.S. jurisdiction;

8) Sanction any bank payments or transfers subject to U.S. jurisdiction;

9) Sanction any transactions related to property;

10) Sanction any investment in U.S. debt or equity;

11) Deny visas to corporate officers related to sanctioned entity or person;

12) Sanctions on principal executive officers of targeted entity or person.