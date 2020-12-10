U.S. sanctions counter-productive and would harm relations -Turkish official

ANKARA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems would backfire and hurt ties between the two NATO members, a senior Turkish official said on Thursday.

“Sanctions would not achieve a result but be counter-productive. They would harm relations,” the official said after four sources said Washington was poised to impose sanctions.

“Turkey is in favour of solving these problems with diplomacy and negotiations. We won’t accept one-sided impositions,” he said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)