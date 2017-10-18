FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-Turkey to continue talks on visa suspension - Turkish sources
October 18, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 4 days ago

U.S.-Turkey to continue talks on visa suspension - Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Turkey and a visiting U.S. delegation have agreed to continue talks to resolve as soon as possible a diplomatic dispute which led to them suspending visa services, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday.

“The formation of a mutual committee on judicial and security issues has been discussed in a constructive way,” a foreign ministry source said.

The two countries suspended most visa services this month, in a widening diplomatic dispute after Turkish authorities arrested U.S. consular staff over alleged links to the Muslim cleric Ankara blames for last year’s failed coup. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

