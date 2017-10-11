FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 4 days ago

U.S. still seeking explanation for arrest of staff in Turkey - ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The United States has not yet received official communication from Ankara as to why local staff of the U.S. mission in Turkey were arrested, U.S. ambassador John Bass said on Wednesday, commenting on a diplomatic crisis between the NATO allies.

Bass, whom Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed for the dispute, told reporters the United States did not intend to disrupt its long-standing relationship with Turkey and the two countries would continue to engage on the issue.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
