December 28, 2017 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy in Ankara says lifts all Turkey visa restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara said on Thursday it lifted all restrictions on visa services, after Turkey fulfilled high-level assurances on detained local embassy personnel, easing a months-long row.

“Based on adherence to these assurances, the Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the full resumption of visa services in Turkey,” the embassy said in a statement.

The statement said the U.S. continued to have serious concerns about the allegations against its employees.

Turkey’s lira firmed after the statement to 3.78 against the dollar, its highest level since Oct. 31. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

