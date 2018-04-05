FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 10:08 AM / in 19 hours

Turkey condemns U.S. sentence sought for banker - Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 5 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday Turkey strongly condemned a demand from U.S. prosecutors to sentence Turkish banker Hakan Atilla, convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, to about 20 years in prison.

“The Hakan Atilla case is a legal scandal. We strongly condemn and reject this decision, it is a grave injustice,” spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference when asked about the Halkbank executive who was found guilty by a U.S. jury in January. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

