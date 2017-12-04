FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail after 2013 arrest
December 4, 2017 / 8:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail after 2013 arrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 4 to state that Zarrab was
arrested in December 2013 and released in February 2014, not
released in December 2013)
    By Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson
    NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish-Iranian gold trader
testifying at the trial of a Turkish bank executive in a New
York federal court said Monday that he paid bribes to secure his
release from jail in Turkey following his arrest in 2013.
    The trader, Reza Zarrab, has pleaded guilty to charges that
he schemed to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions, and is testifying
for U.S. prosecutors against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive
at Turkey's state-owned Halkbank            on trial for related
charges.
    Halkbank has said all of its transactions complied with
national and international regulations.
    Zarrab said he made payments to secure his release in
February 2014 after he was arrested in a corruption
investigation, and that those payments were "partly" bribes. He
did not say how large the payments were or who received them.
    Representatives of the Turkish government could not
immediately be reached for comment.
    Earlier on Monday, lawyers for Atilla, who has pleaded not
guilty, accused U.S. prosecutors of withholding evidence that
could help their client. They said prosecutors waited until
Saturday to hand over the evidence even though U.S. District
Judge Richard Berman had ordered them to hand it over by Nov.
28.    
    In a letter to Berman, Atilla's lawyers said the evidence
included a summary of a Sept. 15, 2016 call between Zarrab, then
held in a U.S. jail, and an individual identified only as Ahad.
In the call summary, Zarrab told Ahad that "you need to admit to
crimes you haven't committed" to get a reduced sentence in the
United States.
    The letter was later removed from online court records
without explanation.
    Atilla's lawyers said the call showed that Zarrab was
willing to lie in exchange for leniency. 
    "Mr. Zarrab understands his obligation to provide fully
truthful testimony," Robert Anello, a lawyer for Zarrab, said in
an email on Monday.
    A spokesman for the prosecutors declined to comment.
    Prosecutors have charged nine defendants with taking part in
a scheme that involved gold trades and fake purchases of food to
give Iran access to international markets, violating U.S.
sanctions. Only Zarrab, 34, and Atilla, 47, have been arrested
by U.S. authorities.
    Zarrab's testimony has implicated top Turkish politicians,
including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has claimed that
his political opponents are behind both the U.S. case and the
Turkish case that led to Zarrab's 2013 arrest.             
    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday that the
U.S. case was an attempt to undermine Turkey's economy, and the
state-run Anadolu news agency reported that Turkey would seize
Zarrab's assets.             

 (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Mary Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
