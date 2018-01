ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A senior Turkish government official said on Wednesday that the conviction of Turkish banker Hakan Atilla in the United States violated international law.

A U.S. jury on Wednesday found Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

The official told Reuters the outcome of the trial would not hurt the Turkish economy, banking system or Halkbank. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)