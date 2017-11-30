FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, "did the right thing", Erdogan says
November 30, 2017 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, "did the right thing", Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran and “did the right thing” regardless of the outcome of the ongoing case in the United States, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by private broadcaster CNN Turk as saying on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab described in a U.S. court how he ran a sprawling international money laundering scheme aimed at helping Iran get around U.S. sanctions and spend its oil and gas revenues abroad, in a case that has further strained ties between Ankara and Washington. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
