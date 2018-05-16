FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 5:16 PM / in 28 minutes

Turkish banker gets 32 months prison in U.S. case over Iran sanctions

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge sentenced Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker at Turkey’s state-controlled Halkbank, to 32 months in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Atilla, a 47-year-old Turkish citizen, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan.

The case has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned it as a political attack on his government.

Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry

