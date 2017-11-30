Turkish gold trader says he discussed Iran scheme with Indian company

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Turkish-Iranian gold trader on Thursday told jurors in a Manhattan federal court that he met with representatives of an Indian company in 2012 to discuss moving Iranian funds out of India, a new development in a case that has so far centered on Turkey.

Reza Zarrab has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors in the criminal trial of a Turkish bank executive accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran. He said he did not remember the name of the Indian company. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)