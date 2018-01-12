FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says citizens travelling to United States face risk of arbitrary arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry said Turkish citizens travelling to the United States face the risk of arbitrary arrest, saying they should revise travel plans and take precautions if they do decide to travel.

Earlier this month, a U.S. jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions in a case which has strained diplomatic relations between the NATO allies and which Turkey has dismissed as politically motivated.

In a travel warning statement on its website dated Jan. 11, the ministry also said there had been an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the United States recently.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

