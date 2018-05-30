FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 7:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won't sell it F-35 jets - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkey will meet its needs elsewhere if the United States does not allow it to procure Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jets, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a visit to Germany, Cavusoglu also said that Turkey’s ambassador to Washington, who had been recalled for consultations after Israeli forces killed Palestinian protesters in Gaza earlier this month, would return to Washington. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

