Aerospace and Defense

White House says report on strange aerial objects not yet finalized

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House declined comment on reports on Friday about a series of sightings of mysterious unmanned aerial objects, saying a soon-to-be-released government report on the subject has not yet been finalized.

The Washington Post reported on Friday the report finds no proof of extraterrestrial activity but cannot provide a definitive explanation into the incidents known by the government as “unmanned aerial phenomena.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

