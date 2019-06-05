REFILE-U.S. "disappointed" by Dutch role in Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline -ambassador

(Trims part of quote in paragraph 6)

THE HAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Washington is disappointed the Netherlands allowed Dutch companies to participate in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which Washington deems a threat to European security, U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said on Wednesday.

Several Dutch multinationals, including Gasunie, are participating in the 11 billion euro ($12.4 billion) project to build a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline is opposed by Washington and several eastern European and Nordic countries, which fear it will undermine Ukraine’s gas transit revenues and increase the EU’s reliance on Russian gas.

Gasunie holds a 9% stake in Nord Stream AG, the consortium for construction and operation of the pipeline between Vyborg in Russia and Greifswald in Germany.

“We are diasppointed ... We have identified Nord Stream 2 as a threat to European security,” Hoekstra said in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague.

“We would have hoped that the Dutch government, with those companies themselves, would have decided that they would not participate in the construction of Nord Stream 2.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday in Kiev that a sanctions bill putting onerous restrictions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project would come in the not too distant future. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)