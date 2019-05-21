Bonds News
International loan an option for Ukraine's winter fuel needs: U.S. secretary Perry

KIEV, May 21 (Reuters) - United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday that a loan from international financial institutions was an option to help Ukraine meet its winter fuel needs, an embassy statement said.

Perry was on a visit to Ukraine to represent the United States for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and had given a press conference.

“Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was asked a question about funding for fuel during the winter,” the U.S. embassy press office said in a statement.

“He would like to expand his answer slightly to say that a loan from one of the International Financial Institutions is a potential option.” (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alexander Smith)

