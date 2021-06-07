Biden assured Zelenskiy on NATO and other issues, Zelenskiy's office says

KYIV, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday gave assurances to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on issues such as Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations and Biden’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy’s office said.

During a phone call between the two leaders, Zelenskiy also told Biden that a large number of Russian troops and heavy weapons were still stationed near Ukraine’s border despite Moscow’s announcement of a troop withdrawal, a statement said.

Zelenskiy also thanked Biden for the United States providing 900,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Ukraine. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)