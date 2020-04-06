Ukraine president discussed receiving U.S. loan guarantee in Pompeo call: statement

KIEV, April 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the possibility of receiving loan guarantees from the United States in a call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.

The loan guarantees would supplement assistance that Ukraine expects to receive from the International Monetary Fund and other institutions to support the country’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

Ukraine has already received $1.2 million from the United States to fight the pandemic.