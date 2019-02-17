CORRECTED-Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador withdraws -State Department

(Nauert withdraws from consideration for nomination)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn from consideration for the job, according to a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday.

“The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration,” Nauert, who was State Department spokeswoman before being chosen for the U.N. job, said in the statement. (Reporting by Christopher Bing Editing by Bill Trott)