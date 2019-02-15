Union loses free speech fight over inflatable rat at 7th Circuit

A Wisconsin town did not violate a labor union’s free speech rights by forcing it to take down a giant inflatable rat it put up on a public right-of-way to protest a construction contractor’s wages, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the union that “Scabby the Rat” was a form of protected speech but said Grand Chute, Wisconsin’s sign ordinance mandating that the rat had to go was constitutional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V1itx3