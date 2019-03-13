U.S. FDA issues guidelines for restricting e-cigarette flavor sales

March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued draft guidelines to restrict sales of certain e-cigarette flavors.

Shares of tobacco companies Altria group and Philip Morris International were marginally down in early trading.

The agency had said in November that it plans to restrict the sale of all other flavors, excluding tobacco, mint and menthol e-cigarette, at traditional retail outlets such as convenience stores.

Comments regarding the guidelines can be submitted within 30 days of publication, the agency said.