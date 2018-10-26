20 U.S. states, major cities want Trump to drop fuel efficiency freeze

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A group of 20 U.S. states and several major cities on Friday formally asked the Trump administration to abandon a proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards after 2020 and strip California of the ability to impose state emissions and electric vehicle rules.

The states, including California, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania, call the Trump administration proposal “unlawful” and “reckless” in a 143-page document reviewed by Reuters ahead of its filing. The states have vowed to sue if the regulators move forward. A group representing major automakers on Friday including General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG said it urged “the federal government to set achievable future standards that continue to advance environmental and energy goals while recognizing marketplace realities.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)