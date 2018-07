WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday greenlighted transactions by U.S. citizens related to a Venezuela-based state-owned oil company bond.

In a statement, the Treasury said it was authorizing Americans’ transactions related to Petroleos de Venezuela SA’s 2020 8.5 percent bond that would have otherwise been prohibited by U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)