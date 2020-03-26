Company News
March 26, 2020 / 2:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Justice Department is expected to unseal the charges against Maduro, a socialist leader who already faces U.S. sanctions and has been the target of a U.S. pressure campaign aimed at pushing him from power. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Alistair Bell)

