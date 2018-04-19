FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ex-official at unit of Venezuela's PDVSA pleads guilty to money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - A former official of a subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Cesar Rincon, a Venezuelan citizen who was extradited to the United States from Spain after his arrest there last year, pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the department said. He was one of five former Venezuelan officials accused in February of soliciting bribes in exchange for helping vendors win favorable treatment from Petroleos de Venezuela SA, after a $1 billion graft probe in Texas. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

