July 16, 2018 / 8:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuelan pleads guilty in U.S. to role in PDVSA bribe scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - A former official at a Venezuelan state-run electric company pleaded guilty on Monday to U.S. charges that he participated in a scheme to solicit bribes in exchange for helping vendors win favorable treatment from state oil company PDVSA.

Luis Carlos De Leon-Perez, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to conspiring to commit money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

