U.S. Treasury blocks transactions in PdVSA bonds until July 22

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a general license authorizing certain transactions related to Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5% bond on or after July 22, effectively blocking American bondholders from selling or transferring the debt until then.

According to a posting by the Treasury, the bonds’ collateral are shares in CITGO, which is controlled by Venezuela’s government. Before July, transactions related to the sale or transfer of CITGO shares in connection with the bond are prohibited, Treasury said. But Treasury said it may issue a “favorable licensing policy” if PdVSA can reach an agreement with bondholders to restructure or refinance payments. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Leslie Adler)