MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Moscow has a negative view of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela’s state debt and will not comply with them, Alexander Shchetinin, the head of Latin American department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

Venezuela on Monday said new U.S. sanctions restricting its ability to liquidate state assets and debt in the United States were “illegal measures”. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)